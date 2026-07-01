BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston area is experiencing its biggest heat wave of the year so far, and city officials are doing all they can to keep people safe and cool.

The city issued an excessive heat warning from Wednesday through Friday, during which temperatures are expected to reach the triple digits.

To keep people cool, the city has splash pads open, as well as cooling centers and community pools.

Places like the Museum of Science, the Institute of Contemporary Art, and the JFK Presidential Library are offering free admission to Boston residents looking for relief from the heat.

For World Cup fans, a special free watch party will be held indoors at the MGM Music Hall in Fenway for tonight’s match between Team USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Hardware stores are stocking up on air conditioners, fans, and cooling towels as they expect a rush of customers staying inside.

Mayor Michelle Wu reminded everyone to stay hydrated throughout the day, to stay in the air conditioning, and to wear sunscreen when outside.

She also asked everyone to be good neighbors and to check in on those around you, especially the elderly and people with disabilities.

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