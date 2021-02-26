Boston business officials hold mandatory safety meeting ahead of impending St. Patrick’s Day influx

BOSTON (WHDH) - With St. Patrick’s Day just a few weeks away, Boston city officials are making sure restaurants in the popular South Boston neighborhood keep customers safe.

Under normal circumstances, the Southie bars and restaurants are filled to the brim with revelers in green, white and orange. This year, things are sure to look different with no parade and regulations still in place to keep people from getting too close.

Even without the iconic parade, the city’s Licensing Board said they are preparing for a potential increase of people in the area from Friday, March 11 to the 21. And in the hopes of keeping business owners informed, they held a mandatory informational meeting to make sure the state’s guidelines are being followed.

On Monday, Massachusetts will be moving into Phase 3 Step 2 of the reopening process which allows restaurants to operate with no capacity limits.

Bars and restaurants are still required to maintain safe social distancing and everyone must stay seated at all times.

Lines to get in are strictly prohibited as well.

“You are responsible for ensuring that there is no line outside our licensed premise and dispersing that line that forms on your property,” one city official said at the meeting Friday.

Even though things are not fully back to normal yet, some say these small steps in the right direction are just what they need to see.

