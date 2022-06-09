BOSTON (WHDH) - June is typically a slow time of the year for businesses around TD Garden, but the NBA Finals’ presence in Beantown for the first time in 12 years has those businesses seeing green.

“There’s good energy in the neighborhood right now,” said Joe Catalano of Half Time Pizza. “It’s just great to see everybody out and smiling.”

For all the fans who couldn’t afford tickets to the games, which cost hundreds or thousands of dollars, they’re doing the next best thing: heading to nearby restaurants and bars to watch the games. Nearby spots like The Greatest Bar, West End Johnnie’s and Half Time Pizza are reaping the rewards.

After a tough couple years of business due to the pandemic, business owners are saying the boost in business is coming at a good time.

“I tell everybody: for us to get business in June is like a clam shack on the Cape getting business in January,” said Bill Fairweather, the owner of The Greatest Bar. “It’s like found money for us.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)