BOSTON (WHDH) - Pizzeria Regina is turning 100 years old and the city honored this milestone it by naming the North End Location Regina Pizzeria Square.



People lined up Monday to celebrate with a slice.



Staff at the famous pizzeria say they were very happy when they heard there would be a square named after the restaurant.

“It’s amazing to be part of the community,” said Corporate Chef Mark Murphy. “We’ve been here for 100 years. Just the whole neighborhood, the customer base, the people in the neighborhood. It’s just a happy place to be.”



Staff says the restaurant has experienced a lot of history since opening 100 years ago, including several movies filmed there.

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