BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Children’s Hospital has asked for the public’s help to bring a special gift to children in the hospital for Valentine’s Day this year.

Hospital officials have asked people to send in virtual Valentine’s Day cards to brighten children’s spirits during the holiday.

Anyone interested in sending one can go to the hospital’s website and write a personalized message that will be displaced across the Boston Children’s facility.

The hospital has a goal of collecting 20,000 messages, according to its website.

