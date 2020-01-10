Boston city councilor’s brother charged with rape after allegedly posing as ride-share driver

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The brother of Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell is facing numerous criminal charges after prosecutors say he kidnapped a woman while posing as a ride-service driver outside a Boston bar before driving her to his Rhode Island home and raping her last month.

Alvin Campbell Jr. was ordered held on $250,000 cash bail during his arraignment Thursday in Boston Municipal Court on rape and kidnapping charges, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Campbell Jr. is accused of pretending to be a ride-share driver in Boston early in the morning on Dec. 7 before bringing the woman back to his home in Rhode Island and raping her.

Police said he picked up a woman at the Harp in Boston and raped her at his home in Rhode Island last month.

The woman told police she had a lot to drink and ordered a ride-share, it was canceled, but she got into the vehicle and remembers waking up the next morning naked in bed with the man next to her, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said they have a DNA match and video evidence as well.

Following his arrest, Andrea Campbell released a statement, saying, “I am heartbroken, saddened and devastated by this news. I will continue to pray for the victim who had the courage to come forward and I want her to get all of the supports, services, and protections she is entitled to. I will also pray for my brother. I’m trusting that the judicial process will ensure that justice is served.”

Campbell Jr. is also being investigated for two additional sexual assault charges that took place in Suffolk County in 2016 and 2017, the DA’s office added.

He was also convicted in 2000 for assault with a dangerous weapon and armed assault to kill, according to court documents.

In 2007, he was convicted for accessory after the fact of an armed robbery and accessory after the fact of larceny from a building for a jewelry store robbery.

Andrea Campbell represents District 4, which includes parts of Boston’s Dorchester, Mattapan, Jamaica Plain, and Roslindale neighborhoods. She assumed office in 2016.

Boston prosecutors are still working on two similar cases from last year.

In February 2019, Louis Coleman, of Providence Rhode Island, allegedly kidnapped 23-year-old Jassy Correia outside of Venu Boston on Warrenton Street. Correia was later found dead in the suspect’s trunk, authorities said.

Coleman has pleaded not guilty to a kidnapping resulting in death charge in connection with that case.

A month prior to Correia’s disappearance, Victor Pena, of Charlestown, allegedly kidnapped a young woman outside Hennessy’s of Boston on Union Street before bringing her back to his home on Walford Way, where he held her against her will and raped her.

The victim was later found alive in his apartment and Pena was indicted on kidnapping and aggravated rape charges.

