Boston city councilors divided over heated budget debate on defunding police

BOSTON (WHDH) - The city of Boston is in the middle of a budget debate with councilors considering a proposal introduced by Mayor Marty Walsh that stands to repurpose millions of dollars away from the police department.

Passionate arguments divided Boston city councilors who voted to pass the 3.6 billion dollar city budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Wednesday.

It includes a controversial measure by Mayor Marty Walsh that would transfer 20 percent of the police department’s overtime budget — or $12 million — to city social service programs aimed at combating systemic racism.

“I am really disappointed that this conversation seems to have pitted those social services and those people of color against the police. ,” Councilor Lydia Edwards said during the meeting. ”

But those who opposed the budget said the police overtime cut does not go far enough.

“I love my city and I cannot in good conscience, at this time, this historic moment vote in favor of this budget,” Councilor Andrea Campbell said.

However, a majority of councilors say rejecting this budget would lead to layoffs.

“If we have a vote here and we think that people can get laid off we shouldn’t be voting no on that,” Councilor Frank Baker said. “I think, I think that even if we went one month, that puts us in jeopardy of layoffs.”

In a new Suffolk University Poll, half of all state residents surveyed said they support reduced police budgets and transferring that money to social programs.

But, when asked about reducing police budgets in my city or town, only 45 percent of whites said they would, compared to 57 percent of blacks, 38 percent of Hispanics and 20 percent of Asians.

Those who supported the budget say they have not given up the fight for racial justice.

But that is not good enough for the opponents, who say they and they’re constituents are tired of waiting for change.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)