BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is exploring congestion pricing to cut down on traffic, and generate revenue that would potentially be put back into City initatives.

During an MBTA Board meeting Tuesday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu revealed Boston City officials have been talking to New York City officials about their current congestion pricing program. New York City drivers pay $9 to drive into busy part of Manhattan during the peak period of 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the week, between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends, and $2.25 overnight. Trucks and buses pay an even larger fee.

The program in New York has generated approximately $500 million in its first year.

“That’s been a huge source of funding for public transit improvements over there now, and our teams have been in touch a little bit to just understand, kind of, what they have experienced, and the details there,” Wu said. “We’ve all been talking about revenue for a long time now because the economic environment that we’re in is straining cities in general.”

Previous efforts for a traffic tax in Boston have lost momentum. In 2024, former Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson brought up the idea as a means to alleviate congestion and improve air quality in the city.

7NEWS asked drivers how congestion pricing would affect their commutes.

“People should take the bus for transportation if they can, but I also don’t want more taxes on things. So yeah, I can see both sides,” said Beatrice Mazur, a Charlestown resident.

“Probably a positive and negative to anything you do at this point,” said Nick Pierce, a commuter. “Something’s going to get more expensive no matter which way you look at it, so weather the storm as best you can.”

Congestion pricing would mainly affect those driving over state-owned highways and bridges, meaning any such plan getting put in place would requre the state legislature’s involvement.

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