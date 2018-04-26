Boston firefighter accused of indecent assault placed on leave

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter facing indecent assault allegations has been placed on administrative leave, officials said.

David Sanchez, 37, was arraigned last week on charges of assault and battery and indecent assault on a person over the age of 14, according to the Boston Municipal Clerk’s Office.

The charges stem from an alleged incident that happened on Jan. 14 at the Jamaica Plain firehouse on Centre Street, officials said.

Boston Fire Commissioner Joesph Finn said in a statement that the department is taking the allegations “very seriously.”

“The Boston Fire Department takes these allegations very seriously and they warrant our full attention. As a result, Firefighter Sanchez has been placed on administrative leave while this situation is adjudicated through the court system,” Finn said. “We will continue to monitor this situation and take swift and appropriate action if and when it is necessary.”

Sanchez was released on personal recognizance. He is due in court on June 13 for a hearing.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)