Boston firefighter accused of indecently assaulting teenager at Randolph home

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter is facing criminal charges after authorities say he inappropriately touched a 16-year-old girl earlier this week.

Kevin Harrison, of Randolph, was arraigned Wednesday in Quincy District Court on two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and one count of open and gross lewdness, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Court documents indicate Harrison is a member of the Boston Fire Department and that the alleged incident happened inside his Randolph home.

Judge John Stapleton ordered Harrison to stay away from and have no contact with the victim.

Harrison has since been released on personal recognizance.

He is due back in court on Oct. 21.

Mayor Walsh speaks out after Boston Firefighter Kevin Harrison is arrested on indecent assault & battery on a 16 yr old girl #7news pic.twitter.com/ropAoftdwT — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 6, 2019

