Boston Globe steps up security due to threats in wake of Trump tweet

BOSTON (WHDH) - There is an increased police presence at The Boston Globe’s headquarters after threats were made against the newspaper Thursday in wake of a tweet that was sent out by President Trump, officials said.

While Boston police say they do not believe the threats were “super serious,” the Federal Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation.

In a campaign spearheaded by the Globe, newspapers across the United States have opted to push back against Trump’s attacks on “fake news” with a coordinated series of editorials speaking up for a free and vigorous press. An estimated 350 newspapers participated.

Trump responded to the campaign Thursday morning, singling out the Globe on Twitter.

A resolution offered later in the day by Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz, of Hawaii, drew on the words of Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and President Ronald Reagan, among others, to champion the role of the free press, which it said is “integral to the democratic foundations of the United States.”

