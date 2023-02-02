BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston hospital is taking part in a study that could help prevent certain symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital has been taking part in the global AHEAD study, which is testing a possible treatment for patients who are at-risk for developing Alzheimer’s.

Part of the study involves looking into the effectiveness of a drug called “Lecanemab,” and how the treatment could potentially slow or even stop early brain changes caused by the disease.

“The AHEAD study is really the first attempt of using a medication in a population who doesn’t yet have symptoms,” said Dr. Seth Gale, a lead researcher. “I hope that this is the beginning of a big paradigm shift in early detection and then ultimate prevention.”

The four-year study is still seeking local participants, according to officials. Those who are interested can find more information here.

