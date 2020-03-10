Boston, Lawrence, and Worcester cancel St. Patrick’s Day parades, Abington’s on for now

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - While Boston and other Bay State cities have canceled this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parades, others are moving forward — for now.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh canceled Boston’s parade, set for Sunday, due to mounting coronavirus concerns. Eight people have tested positive in Boston, with one case confirmed by the CDC, and the parade annually brings in hundreds of thousands of people from across the state to the streets of South Boston.

“You can’t complain about this. You can’t complain about this,” Walsh said.

Now a market for “Parade Cancelled” shirts has sprung up in Southie, and businesses that were expecting a huge boost are trying to deal with the new normal.

“It’s disheartening a little bit,” said Frankie Stavrianopoulos, creative director of eatery Backyard Betty’s. “We start losing some flair and electricity in the air if they’re not out in the street.”

Holyoke, Lawrence, and Worcester have also canceled parades — as has Dublin in Ireland itself. But Abington officials say they’re planning to go forward with their annual parade, after consulting with the state epidemiologist.

“This is an extremely tough call … despite not having a presumptive positive in town,” said Abington Health Agent Marty Golightly.

And Jack Bailey, who started the town’s parade 41 years ago, said he was glad to see it continue.

“Everybody smiles, everybody cheers,” said Bailey, who plays St. Patrick in the parade. “It’s the beginning of Spring, and if you’re Irish you really want to show it.”

