Boston man accused of opening fire in Eastie arrested on weapons charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing weapons charges after police say he opened fire in Eastie on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 191 Summer St. about 12:21 p.m. arrested Erick Soto, 29, after he was found to be in possession of a spring-loaded knife and a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 revolver, according to Boston police.

He is expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

