Boston man facing charges for murder in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 26-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Dorchester man earlier this month in Roxbury, police said.

Ira Harrison of Boston was arrested and charged with the murder of Christian Rivera, 29, of Dorchester, according to a post Wednesday on the Boston Police Department’s website.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 76 Homestead St. about 3:10 p.m. found Christian Rivera, 29, of Dorchester, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to Boston Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

“The homicide detectives did a tremendous job investigating this case and making an arrest less than two weeks after the incident,” Boston Police Commissioner William B. Evans said. “The detectives of the BPD Homicide Unit continue to work day in and day out in hopes of bringing justice for this victim and all victims of homicide and their families. I cannot say enough about their dedication, hard work, and commitment to the people of this city.”

