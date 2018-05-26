Boston man struck, killed in early morning hit-and-run crash

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a Boston man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday morning in Mattapan, officials said.

Emergency crews responding just after 12 a.m. to a report of a hit-and-run crash in the area of Morton Street at Fuller Street found a person in the road.

A 40-year-old man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle that struck the man did not stop and continued traveling west on Morton Street, according to police.

State and local police spent several hours overnight photographing the scene and collecting evidence.

There were no immediate details available regarding the driver involved in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News for updates on-air and online.