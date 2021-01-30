Boston Marathon race director overseeing Fenway vaccine rollout

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts officials are turning to the longtime race director of the Boston Marathon to oversee vaccination sites at Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park.

Dave McGillivray has been race director for the Marathon for decades, overseeing tens of thousands of runners, volunteers and workers. State officials put his company, DMSE Sports, in charge of handling the thousands of shots to be given out at the sports facilities.

“I couldn’t think of anything better to do at this point in time than to partner with them and and get the ball rolling,” McGillivray said. “Putting on a marathon and other races and you know a skill set is very transferable to something like this.”

“It’s about saving lives and it’s about even bringing back our own industry,” McGillivray added. “The hope is that we’ll be able to again give everyone the vaccine and have life finally get back to normal.”

