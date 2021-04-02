Boston Mayor Kim Janey shares encouraging gift from Grey’s Anatomy star

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Kim Janey shared a photo Friday of flowers and a note she received from Grey’s Anatomy star and Everett native Ellen Pompeo.

The note attached to the flowers read, “Congratulations! Lots of broken glass on the floor!!!”

Janey captioned the photo: “Whether Everett, NY, or Cali, I appreciate the love from near and far.

@EllenPompeo spreads joy and solidarity wherever she goes! Thank you for this bright and beautiful gift!! #GreysAnatomy #BreakingBarriers #ShatteringCeilings #HerStory.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)