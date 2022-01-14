BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a cold emergency for Boston on Saturday due to the brutally cold weather that is forecasted for this weekend.

Boston is expected to experience wind chills below zero Friday through Sunday, according to city officials.

“We’re working quickly to make sure all of our residents and families are protected during this weekend’s extremely cold weather,” wrote Mayor Michelle Wu in an official statement released Friday. “I urge all Boston residents to stay warm and safe, and check on your neighbors during this cold emergency.”

Wind chill values will begin dropping Friday night and, by Saturday, the wind chill is predicted to be -18 degrees, the lowest temperature this weekend.

Low temperatures and wind gusts increase the risk of hypothermia among vulnerable populations, such as those experiencing homelessness, the elderly, and young children.

In an effort to help residents stay warm amid the cold emergency, warming centers are slated to open Saturday at Boston Centers for Youth & Families’ community centers that operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All individuals entering BCYF centers will be required to wear a face covering and sign in, providing contact information.

Additionally, the Boston Public Library Central Library will also be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone who needs a spot where they can stay warm, according to city officials. The library will be closed Sunday.

Mayor Wu also shared several tips and guidelines for how residents can stay safe and warm amid the cold emergency. They are as follows:

Dress for the weather:

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, residents are required to wear face coverings in all indoor public places.

Wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing rather than one layer of heavy clothing.

Outer garments should be tightly woven and water repellent.

Wear mittens over gloves; layering works for your hands as well.

Always wear a hat and cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs.

Dress children warmly and set reasonable time limits on outdoor play.

Restrict infants’ outdoor exposure when it is colder than 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Watch for signs of frostbite:

Signs of frostbite include loss of feeling and white or pale appearance in extremities such as fingers, toes, ear lobes, and the tip of the nose. If symptoms are detected, get medical help immediately.

Watch for signs of hypothermia:

These include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech, drowsiness and apparent exhaustion. If you or someone you know shows any of these symptoms, contact a healthcare provider immediately. If symptoms are severe, call 911.

