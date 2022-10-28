BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police say an 18-year-old student has been arrested in connection with a gun that was found near Excel High School.

The school was put in safe mode earlier on Friday after the gun was found on a street nearby.

In a press release, the Boston Police Department said Jamari Searcy, 18, of South Boston was found and arrested on firearms charges after officers received reports of a person with a gun near the school.

Responding officers were said to have observed a man matching the description of the suspect as he tried to get into a vehicle. Police stopped and detained Searcy before learning from a nearby security service that he had been seen discarding a backpack before law enforcement arrived.

Finding the backpack, Boston Police said a “loaded Smith & Wesson revolver” was inside.

Charges Searcy will appear in South Boston District Court for include Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition.

The arrest comes just one day after a 7-year-old brought a loaded gun to a school in Dorchester.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

