Boston police bust up underage drinking party at Southie Airbnb property

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police officers broke up a large underage drinking party at an Airbnb rental in Southie Sunday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a loud party on East Eighth Street spotted several people who appeared to be underage running away from the house, according to a post on the department’s website. Witnesses told officers the address was an Airbnb rental property and that the renters had been engaging in a loud drinking party throughout the night.

After watching a group of young adults and minors running away through the back yard, the officers went inside the home, where they say they noticed a strong scent of what appeared to be burnt marijuana and found multiple open containers of alcohol and various “party accessories” littering the floor.

The officers also found that the home’s smoke detectors had been disconnected and stored in a bedroom drawer.

Police did not locate the person who rented the property and the incident remains under investigation.

