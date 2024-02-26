BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the Boston fire and police departments worked together early Monday morning to arrest a man accused of breaking into a Bank of America location, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported break-in at 175 Federal St around 1:41 a.m. found a shattered glass window and learned a suspect had barricaded himself inside a storage closet, according to Boston police.

Boston firefighters then performed a forced entry into the storage closet and found Antoine Washington, 44, of Boston, who was placed under arrest on charges of breaking and entering during the nighttime for a felony, breaking into a depository, and destruction of property valued above $1,200.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

