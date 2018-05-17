Boston police ID fatal Mattapan shooting victim

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified a man who was shot dead earlier this week inside a home in Mattapan.

Officers responding around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to 50 Evelyn Street found Garfield Thomas, 33, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Thomas was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Police do not believe the shooting was random. No arrests have been made.

Bernadette Campbell, the victim’s landlord, told 7News that Thomas was a father of three who lived in the apartment by himself.

An investigation is ongoing.

