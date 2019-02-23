Boston police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a man who was shot dead early Friday morning after opening fire on a Boston police officer.

Two officers attempting to conduct a motor vehicle stop in the area of 102 Gerard St. around 2:20 a.m. exchanged gunfire with Kasim Kahrim, 36, of Boston, according to police.

Kahrim was found in a vehicle couple blocks away in the area of 90 George St. and pronounced dead.

The officer, whose name was not released, was taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A firearm was said to be recovered from the vehicle in which Kahrim was found in.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with an investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)