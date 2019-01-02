Boston police identify victim of deadly Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 32-year-old Taunton man who was shot and killed in Dorchester on New Year’s Day.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 19 Johnston Road about 3:05 a.m. found Emmanuel Molin suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Boston police. Molin was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Those wishing to provide anonymous tips can do so by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

