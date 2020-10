BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Jamaica Plain Wednesday evening.

Officers responding to the scene on Parker Street shortly before 7 p.m. transported the 40-year-old victim suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to a hospital where he later pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made.

