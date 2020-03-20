Boston police investigating fatal Dorchester shooting

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway following a fatal shooting in Dorchester Friday night.

Officers responded to the scene near 86 American Legion Highway around 7:40 p.m. and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

That man, whose name was not released, was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

No further information has been released.

