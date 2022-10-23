BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating a shooting death in Mattapan.

Police responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 40 Fairlawn Ave. in Mattapan just before 5 a.m. Sunday and found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Boston EMS pronounced the victim dead on scene.

Police have not announced any arrests related to the incident.

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)