Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a person who stole a vehicle with a child in the backseat in Dorchester on Saturday night, officials said.

The pictured person stole the vehicle in the area of Crawford and Warren streets around 9:15 p.m., according to police. The vehicle and child were safely located at the intersection of Draper and Bentham streets.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Community members who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line:

📱 By Phone: 1-800-494-TIPS

💬 By Text: Text “TIP” to CRIME (27463)

🌐 Online: Boston Police CrimeStoppers