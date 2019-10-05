Boston police: Man with loaded gun arrested after fight with officers

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing gun and assault charges after officers found a loaded handgun on him after a fight Friday, police said.

Officers patrolling Boylston Street at 7:45 p.m. saw a man displaying clear indications he had a firearm, police said. The man and officers fought when officers tried to frisk him, police said, and officers eventually found a loaded .380 Hi-Point handgun that fell to the ground during the fight.

Osagie Mastin, 24, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest. He will be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

