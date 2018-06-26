Boston police nab suspected scooter thieves in Brighton

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people accused of trying to steal a scooter were arrested in Brighton overnight, police said.

Officers responding to a reported vehicle break-in on Strathmore Road about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday learned from a witness that three people had just been seen cutting the lock off of a scooter and loading it into the back of a white van, according to Boston police.

After stopping the van and reviewing nearby surveillance video cameras, police arrested Jose Puente, 21, of Dorchester, Juan Cruz, 21, of Brighton and a 17-year-old Dorchester boy on charges of larceny, possessing burglarious tools, and buying and receiving stolen goods.

All three are expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Brighton District Court.

