BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston Police officer and a person in another car were transported to area hospitals with injuries after a Dorchester multi-car crash.

A Boston Police cruiser also suffered extensive damage to its front in a the crash, which is still under investigation.

Boston EMS was on scene near the Franklin Park Zoo, where the officer sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The other person sustained non-life threatening injuries.

A white SUV with significant damage to its back was also on scene, and was potentially also involved in the crash. Both vehicles have since been towed away.

The accident occurred just two miles from the South Bay shopping center, where EMS responded to reports of shots fired. They said no one was hospitalized, though investigators were on scene near the Best Buy taking pictures of at least one bullet in the parking lot.

