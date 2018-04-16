Boston police probing daylight shooting in Dorchester

Boston police are probing a daylight shooting in Dorchester that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a daylight shooting in Dorchester that left one man with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Blue Hill Avenue about 1:30 p.m. Monday found a man in his late 20s or early 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Boston police Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross said. The victim, whose name was not released, was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Numerous evidence markers could be seen scattered across the street as investigators wrote notes and took photographs.

Gross said the shooting doesn’t appear to be random and the scene remains active.

Investigators are asking community members who may have seen something to come forward.

“If anyone saw anything please let us know,” Gross said. “That always helps us in the investigation. We appreciate any and all input.”

This is a developing news story, 7News will post more information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)