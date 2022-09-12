BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police officers recovered a loaded firearm after a traffic stop in Roxbury early Sunday morning.

At about 2 a.m. on Sunday, officers conducted a traffic stop after observing a car with “excessively dark tinted windows and defective equipment” in the area of Warren Street and Carlisle Street in Roxbury. Officers activated their lights and sirens to initiate the traffic stop and made contact with the driver, who was later identified as 25-year-old Henry Barboza of Dorchester.

Further investigation revealed the car’s registration had been revoked and Barboza did not have a valid driver’s license, therefore, the car would need to be towed. Officers located a loaded .32 Cal Smith & Wesson Long OTGZ revolver loaded with five rounds of ammunition during the search of the car. The firearm had been reported stolen out of New Hampshire in July 2020, according to police.

Barboza was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and operating after revocation/suspension. He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

