Boston police searching for suspect accused of stabbing man in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a stabbing in Hyde Park Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene around 1:50 p.m. and transported the victim to a hospital where they are said to be in critical condition suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.

The suspect is described as a 6 foot tall 230 pound black man who was wearing a long-sleeved, blue hoodie and grey pants.

Police said he is believed to have fled the scene on foot.

Boston, Dedham and state police all responded. Investigators originally believed the victim was shot was some sort of projectile.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)