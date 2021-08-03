BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 73-year-old man with dementia.

Neil Sally was last seen leaving Parkway Health & Rehabilitation Center on the VFW Parkway for an appointment at the VA Hospital in West Roxbury around 10:45 a.m. Monday.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pajama pants with gray and black sneakers that have white soles.

Officers believe he may have boarded a Number 36 MBTA bus.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information on Sally’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 617-343-4566.

