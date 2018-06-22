Boston Public Schools Superintendent Tommy Chang stepping down from post

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools Superintendent Tommy Chang is stepping down from his post, officials said Friday.

“I am in active negotiations with the Boston School Committee for a mutual parting of ways,” Chang said in a statement.

Few details were immediately available. School officials said they would provide more information when it becomes available.

Mayor Marty Walsh issued the following statement on Chang’s announcement.

“Over the past year, I have spent a lot of time thinking about the progress we have made to improve education in Boston and the significant work ahead to ensure that we successfully reach the ambitious goals we have set for our students and schools. After several conversations with Tommy Chang about the future of Boston Public Schools, we have mutually agreed that there needs to be a change in leadership at BPS. “Education has been my priority from day one and I am proud to have provided unprecedented levels of investment for our schools, spearheaded initiatives such as expanded pre-K and extended learning time, and offered the support needed to bring about bold change for the district. However, in order to successfully implement our education agenda, we need a long-term education leader with a proven record in management who can gain the confidence of the community on the strategic vision for the district and execute on the many initiatives that have been identified as priorities for our students and schools.”

This afternoon, Superintendent Tommy Chang announced that he will be leaving Boston Public Schools. He issued the following statement:

