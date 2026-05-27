BOSTON (WHDH) - 7News’ Amaka Ubaka was on hand to help honor Boston Public Schools’ valedictorians.

Ubaka emceed the annual luncheon at Fenway Park Tuesday.

The 33 valedictorians were recognized for their academic achievement and commitment to their education.

Mayor Michelle Wu praised the hard work from the students and their teachers.

“It’s an honor to celebrate the incredible accomplishments of the students in this room and the village behind each of the valedictorians who made it possible for them to succeed, to thrive, and teo be such shining inspirations for all of us.”

Nearly half of the valedictorians attended Boston Public SChools from kindergarten through their senior year of high school.

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