BOSTON (WHDH) - A building on Boston University’s campus was reopened after being evacuated Monday afternoon, all as a precaution after campus police said a “suspicious package” was found.

In an alert, authorities asked that people avoid the area of 1 Silber Way, near the John & Kathryn Silber Administrative Center.

University President Robert Brown told 7NEWS the package, described as a box, had been received on the building’s 8th floor, and that authorities were alerted after someone opened it and felt its contents appeared suspicious.

BU PD’s police chief said the package contained what appeared to be an odd electronic device, with no return address on the box. The package had apparently been sent to an administrative employee and, after being X-ray searched by a bomb squad, was ruled not to be an explosive.

The area, including the Questrom School of Business, was later reopened around 4:45 p.m., after campus and Boston Police cleared the scene.

BU ALERT UPDATE: BUPD and Boston Police have cleared the scene at 1 Silber Way. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/2kwSv0Yeoz — BU Police Department (@BUPolice) September 26, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)