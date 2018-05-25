Boston unveils renderings for marathon bombings memorial

BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston has released renderings for a downtown memorial that will honor the victims of the 2013 marathon bombings.

The memorial, which will be made of granite, bronze and glass, will be erected where the bombs went off on Boylston Street, according to a release issued by the city Thursday.

Each pillar will represent the lives lost in the bombings, according to the Boston Globe.

The memorial is slated to be completed by 2020.

Here’s a look at some of the renderings that were released:

