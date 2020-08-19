Boston voters can put completed mail-in ballots in dropboxes

Boston voters who received their ballots by mail but don’t want to put their completed ballot back in the mail will have options, the city announced.

A dropbox will be made available to all voters on the third floor of City Hall each Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mayor Martin Walsh’s office said.

Additionally, voters who got their ballots in the mail will be able to submit them at dropboxes that will be available at each of the city’s early voting locations beginning Saturday.

Voters can also use the dropboxes to submit applications to vote by mail, as long as the applications are submitted by Aug. 26.

