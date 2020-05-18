Boston’s top cop sounds off after man fatally shot on porch of Dorchester home

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s top cop criticized the state’s judicial system after a man was shot and killed in broad daylight on the front porch of a home in Dorchester on Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at a home on Bernard Street around 12 p.m. found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet identified the shooter but that brazen act of violence left Boston Police Commissioner William Gross fired up.

“I think there are certain people in the judicial system that have a disconnect. There are people who if they were being released in their neighborhood, I bet there would be a different story,” Gross told reporters. “If people aren’t doing their job on the bench, got to go.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Boston homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

