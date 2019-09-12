Box truck gets stuck under bridge in Bourne

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A commercial box truck got stuck under a bridge in Bourne Thursday night causing crews to temporarily close down the road.

Crews arriving to the scene on Shore Road around 7 p.m. found an oversized truck wedged underneath a train bridge underpass.

The driver suffered minor injuries but refused to be taken to a hospital.

The truck has since been dislodged and towed from the scene.

