HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A boy was found dead after a home went up in flames in Hampton, New Hampshire early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to 32 Thorwald Ave. just before 1 a.m. began battling the heavy fire in an attempt to stop the winds from carrying it over to adjacent structures.

The N.H. State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene and found the remains of a male juvenile who had been unaccounted for when the blaze broke out, Fire Marshal Paul Parisi said.

A woman was transported to a Boston hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.

Parisi says three adults and five juveniles were inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

