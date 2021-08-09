BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - John Hammill of Braintree has won a $15 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club” instant ticket game.

This is the second big win for Hammill, who won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Set For Life” game in 2006. Hammill chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $9.7 million (before taxes). 

His winning ticket was purchased at Adams Variety located at 22 Independence Ave. in Quincy. 

The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for selling ticket.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox