WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Brandeis University announced a new tuition plan to cover costs for some students and families.

The Waltham college said the new “Brandeis Commitment Program” is a way to reduce financial barriers.

Starting with the next school year, beginning Fall 2025, students from families that make less than $75,000 annually will receive grants and scholarships to attend for free.

The program will also provide aid to cover 50 percent of tuition for families earning up to $200,000 a year.

