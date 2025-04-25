FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Offensive tackle Will Campbell was officially introduced by the New England Patriots Friday after the team selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Campbell strolled out flanked by Robert and Jonathan Kraft. His jersey on Friday had number one on it, but come this season, he’ll be sporting 66, the number he’s worn dating back to his high school days.

The 6’6″, 319 pound offensive tackle from Louisiana State University arrived with family, saying he had a “short and sweet” conversation with his new quarterback at a place he’d been hoping to land throughout the draft process.

“The biggest thing for me was, I wanted to play for an organization that had history, that cared, that wants to win,” said Campbell. “That’s the thing for me, I wanna come in and I wanna win. Do whatever it takes to help the team. The proof is in the pudding with this place. And that’s something I wanna be a part of. So for me to be able to represent, y’know, this organization, wear that logo on the side of my helmet, and on the front of my jersey, it’s everything I could ever ask for.”

Campbell says he’s relieved the runup to the draft is over. Now, it’s about building relationships, getting used to his new football home, and start working towards the season.

