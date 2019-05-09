Brewing company looking to hire someone to drink beer all summer

(WHDH) — Are you in need of a summer job? Do you enjoy a cold beer? If so, a popular brewing company has the perfect opportunity for you.

Anheuser-Busch’s Natural Light is looking to hire a “Natty Intern” to serve as a brand advisor at public events, create viral content, and of course, drink beer.

The internship will pay “roughly $40 an hour,” a Natural Light representative told the Thrillist. It runs from June 10 to Aug. 2.

To be considered for the position, applicants must be at least 21. The last day to apply is May 19.

WE NEED AN INTERN! Think you have what it takes? Apply today at https://t.co/rSMdA2RvsA for a chance to become the 2019 Natty Light summer intern. #NattyIntern pic.twitter.com/7fbSVQXMZB — Natural Light (@naturallight) May 8, 2019

For more information, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)