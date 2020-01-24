Brewing company puts faces of adoptable shelter dogs on beer cans

BRADENTON, Fla. (WHDH) — A brewery in Florida is promoting adoptable shelter dogs by putting their faces on beer cans.

Motorworks Brewing recently released a new Kölsch four-pack during a special “Yappy Hour” at its taproom in Bradenton.

All proceeds from can sales are going to Shelter Manatee to help build a new shelter, the brewery said in a Facebook post.

“The dogs featured on the can will be on-site ready for adoption alongside several more puppers-in-need,” the post read.

The event also featured raffles, silent auctions, drink specials, food trucks, and local vendors.

