Brewster elementary school teacher arrested, charged with sexually assaulting students

BREWSTER, MA (WHDH) - Police in Brewster have arrested a teacher who is charged with sexually assaulting two students at an elementary school, at least one of which may have happened during school hours.

According to police, officers were informed from parents about what they said was inappropriate sexual contact between a child and the teacher.

That teacher, Noah Campbell-Halley, 36 of Harwich, is a technology teacher at Stony Brook Elementary School.

School administrators were notified about the event, and police began an investigation, at which point, officers learned of two other potential victims.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Campbell-Halley for sexual assault with at least two of the students.

He was arrested Thursday morning and is scheduled to be arraigned at Orleans District Court.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Brewster Police.

